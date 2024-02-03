Reports: Dolphins hire Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator

The Dolphins are hiring Anthony Weaver as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Weaver, 43, was the Ravens defensive line coach and associate head coach the past two seasons.

He replaces Vic Fangio, who left after one season with the Dolphins to become the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

Weaver had interviews for head coaching jobs with the Commanders, Falcons and Seahawks. The Ravens wanted to keep him after losing defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who the Seahawks hired as their new head coach, and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who left to become the Titans’ defensive coordinator. The Ravens replaced Macdonald by promoting inside linebackers coach Zach Orr.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Weaver’s status Friday.

“He’s still involved with the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job, and we’ll see,” Harbaugh told beat reporters. “If he gets that job, I’ll be happy for him — if he takes that job. I don’t know if he’ll even take it if he gets offered.”

Weaver played for the Ravens (2002-05) and Texans (2006-08) before beginning his coaching career in 2012 with the Jets.

He has worked for the Bills, Browns, Texans and Ravens since, joining the Baltimore staff in 2021.