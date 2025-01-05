Reports: Eliot Wolf is expected to remain with Patriots as EVP of player personnel

While the Patriots have fired head coach Jerod Mayo, they aren’t making changes to their front office — at least for now.

According to multiple reports, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf is expected to remain with the club as its de facto General Manager.

Wolf officially was named to the role in May of 2024, though he was operating as G.M. throughout the offseason.

It’s currently unclear what role — if any — Wolf will have in the Patriots’ coaching search, as they replace Mayo after just one season.