nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250107.jpg
Do Hill’s comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Reports: Ezekiel Elliott agrees to terms with Chargers

  
Published January 6, 2025 10:20 PM

The Chargers are signing running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Elliott will join the team’s practice squad.

The Cowboys waived Elliott last week, giving him a chance to join a playoff team as his career winds down.

Elliott finished this season with 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 69 yards.

He played more than 14 snaps only once in his last eight games this season.

Elliott played his first seven NFL seasons with the Cowboys and returned this offseason after spending 2023 with the Patriots.

Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards missed time with injuries late this season. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are behind them on the active roster.