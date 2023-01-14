 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reports: Jets interview Kevin Patullo for offensive coordinator, Nick Caley set to interview

  
Published January 14, 2023 01:50 PM
The Jets have started working on finding a new offensive coordinator.

They parted ways with Mike LaFleur late this week and they reportedly interviewed their first candidate on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for the opening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is set to interview this week.

Patullo moved from Indianapolis to Philadelphia with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. He was also the Jets quarterbacks coach under Todd Bowles in 2015 and 2016.

Caley has been with the Patriots since 2015 and has coached the tight ends since 2017.