Reports: Melvin Ingram agrees to terms with Dolphins

The Dolphins are signing edge rusher Melvin Ingram after his workout on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Ingram is signing with the team’s practice squad.

Ingram had interest from the Browns this offseason, but he had remained a free agent since playing for the Dolphins last season.

He totaled 22 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while appearing in every regular-season game for Miami last season. He had two tackles in the playoff loss to the Bills.

The Dolphins could use depth at the position with Jaelen Phillips on season-ending injured reserve after tearing an Achilles.

Ingram, 34, has played 145 games in 11 seasons with four different teams.