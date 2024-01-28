Reports: Patriots assistant special teams coach Joe Houston leaves for Florida

Patriots assistant special teams coach Joe Houston is leaving for the University of Florida, according to multiple reports.

Houston, a former USC kicker, spent four seasons with the Patriots.

He was going to become the special teams coach at Alabama in 2020 before the Patriots offered him a job. Houston spent the four seasons before that at Iowa State, including as special teams coordinator in 2018.

Houston is the third Patriots’ assistant coach to leave for the college ranks since Jerod Mayo became head coach. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien took the same position at Ohio State, and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas left for Syracuse.