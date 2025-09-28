Reports: Taylor Swift passes on Super Bowl halftime show

Unless the Chiefs make it to their fourth straight Super Bowl, Taylor Swift won’t be there.

Via Sports Business Journal, multiple reports indicate that Swift passed on an offer to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL reportedly declined to meet her demands.

That’s no surprise. The NFL has grown accustomed to dictating terms when it comes to the Super Bowl halftime performer. To the point where the NFL has reportedly sought a piece of the increased music and ticket sales arising from the massive exposure that comes from the gig.

Swift has far more leverage than any other performer has ever had. And she had every right to hold firm, given the incredible free value the NFL has gotten from her interest in the NFL, sparked by her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Earlier this month, a report emerged that the NFL has approached Adele (who passed on the invitation several years ago) about the Super Bowl halftime show.

Last year, the league announced Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl halftime performed on September 8. Sooner or later (and presumably sooner), this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer will be unveiled.