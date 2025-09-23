 Skip navigation
Reports: Titans agree to trade CB Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets

  
Published September 23, 2025 03:57 PM

The Titans and Jets have reportedly agreed on a trade.

Per multiple reports, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee will go from Tennessee to the Jets in the deal. The Titans will also send 2026 seventh-round pick to the AFC East club while the Jets’ 2026 sixth-rounder will go back in return.

Brownlee was a 2024 fifth-round pick and he’s started 16 of the 19 games he’s played since entering the NFL. He had 75 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery as a rookie, and had 17 tackles in the first two games of this season. Brownlee did not play in Tennessee’s Week 3 loss to the Colts.

The Jets have Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Michael Carter, Azareye’h Thomas, and Qwantezz Stiggers as their other cornerbacks.