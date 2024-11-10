Reports: Za’Darius Smith is not expected to play Sunday night, Texans expect Tank Dell to play

The Lions traded for edge rusher Za’Darius Smith this week, but it looks like his Detroit debut will have to wait.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is not expected to play against the Texans on Sunday night. Smith was set to have a bye with the Browns before Tuesday’s trade and took two days off before joining his new team on Friday. Smith was listed as questionable to play.

The Lions are set to get another edge rusher back on the field. Josh Paschal missed two games after having a benign mass removed from his shoulder, but he was a full practice participant all week and has no injury designation.

The Texans will also be down an edge rusher with Will Anderson ruled out, but multiple reports indicate wide receiver Tank Dell will play. Dell was listed as questionable with a back injury and the team will also make a call on wideout Nico Collins, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and remains listed as questionable due to his hamstring.

