PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Rhamondre Stevenson: I’d love to be here for countless years

  
Published April 30, 2024 03:50 PM

A fourth-round pick in 2021, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a key part of New England’s offense for the last three years.

The Patriots recently signed one of their other 2021 draftees, Christian Barmore, to a contract extension. Stevenson wouldn’t mind being next.

“I love Boston. I love the Patriots. I love the organization,” Stevenson said on Tuesday, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “Yeah, I’d love to be here for [a] countless amount of years.”

Stevenson, 26, rushed for 619 yards with four touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 238 yards in 12 games last season. He tallied 1,040 yards with five TDs and 69 catches for 421 yards with a touchdown in 2022.

As for the timing of an extension, Stevenson noted negotiations could begin at some point soon.

“Draft just ended, so I think those talks may or may not ramp up,” Stevenson said.