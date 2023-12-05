Rhamondre Stevenson out a few weeks with high ankle sprain

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the next few games.

Stevenson is out a few weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN. He suffered the injury when he was hip-drop tackled during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

With Stevenson out, Ezekiel Elliott will be the Patriots’ primary ball carrier. Elliott has 112 carries for 429 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games this season. He also has 24 catches for 154 yards.

Stevenson is not only the Patriots’ leading rusher with 619 yards, he’s also their leading receiver with 38 catches, although that says as much about how badly Mac Jones has struggled at finding receivers downfield as it says about Stevenson.

The Patriots have five games left to play (Thursday against the Steelers followed by Sunday games against the Chiefs, Broncos, Bills and Jets), and they are going nowhere, which means there’s a chance they’ll decide not to play Stevenson at the end of the season even if he’s medically cleared. Stevenson has one year remaining on his contract and is due a $1.1 million salary next season.