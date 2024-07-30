Rich Bisaccia expects NFL to make “amendments” to the kickoff rule in the preseason

The NFL’s new kickoff rule is still a work in progress, and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia thinks the league might not be done tinkering with the rule.

Although the rule has been adopted for the 2024 season and isn’t going away, Bisaccia believes the league may tweak certain aspects of it after seeing it in the preseason.

“We feel like there’s going to be amendments to the rules according to what happens in the game,” Bisaccia said. “Especially as we go through the first three preseason games, I think there will be some sort of maybe amendments to some of the rules. . . Fortunately we’re going to practice against two teams. We’ve been encouraged to practice this against each other, have conversations about it and talk about sending the practice film into the league so they can see what it looks like from a practice setting as well.”

Bisaccia noted that the league already sent a memo to teams about proper placement of the ball on the kicking tee, after some teams were seen practicing with the ball flat on the tee. Bisaccia said he won’t be surprised if other clarifications are issued if the preseason reveals that teams are trying tactics that the league doesn’t want to see in the regular season.

“We’ll see what happens when we play those other teams and what they do. I think this new kickoff thing is going to be fun and confusing and different and a lot of questions are going to arise,” Bisaccia said. “We’ll see what happens.”