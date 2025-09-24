Richard Sherman receives deferred prosecution in DUI case

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has resolved a pending legal issue.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Sherman has received a deferred prosecution in a pending DUI case.

The outcome suspends the charge, if Sherman satisfies various requirements. To be eligible for deferred prosecution of his DUI charge, Sherman (per Henderson) had to state that his “conduct was the result of a substance use disorder or a mental problem.” Sherman also had to agree to two years of treatment.

If the conditions of the deferred prosecution aren’t met, the DUI case will proceed to a trial.

The situation arises from a February 2024 arrest, when Sherman allegedly was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11 percent. The nationwide legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Sherman, who spent 11 years in the NFL with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers, currently serves as an analyst on the Prime Video Thursday night pregame show.