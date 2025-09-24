 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag
nbc_pft_michahsackingdak_250924.jpg
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
nbc_pft_jerryjonespersonal_250924.jpg
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Richard Sherman receives deferred prosecution in DUI case

  
Published September 24, 2025 09:16 AM

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has resolved a pending legal issue.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Sherman has received a deferred prosecution in a pending DUI case.

The outcome suspends the charge, if Sherman satisfies various requirements. To be eligible for deferred prosecution of his DUI charge, Sherman (per Henderson) had to state that his “conduct was the result of a substance use disorder or a mental problem.” Sherman also had to agree to two years of treatment.

If the conditions of the deferred prosecution aren’t met, the DUI case will proceed to a trial.

The situation arises from a February 2024 arrest, when Sherman allegedly was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11 percent. The nationwide legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Sherman, who spent 11 years in the NFL with the 49ers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers, currently serves as an analyst on the Prime Video Thursday night pregame show.