Richie James retires after six NFL seasons

Richie James landed in the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2018, and he has called it quit after six seasons.

James did not play in 2024, so his final game came in Super Bowl LVIII.

He announced his retirement in a social media post.

“It took time but I have come to realize I am retired from the NFL,” James wrote. “Seventh round out of MTSU. I feel like I was just a ball player to last that long. Unfortunately, my knee never healed properly. I was playing hurt since ’22. Oh, well. I gave everything I got to the game of football.”

James, 29 returned 56 punts for 373 yards (7.9 average) and 95 kickoffs for 1,081 yards (22.6 average) with one touchdown. He also caught 105 passes for 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns.