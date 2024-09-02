 Skip navigation
Ricky Pearsall out at least four games, on non-football injury list

  
Published September 2, 2024 04:51 PM

49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss at least the first four games of the regular season while on the non-football injury list because of injuries sustained in a shooting in San Francisco on Saturday.

The 49ers made the non-football injury designation this afternoon, about 48 hours after Pearsall was shot.

Pearsall was released after spending one night in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Police say a 17-year-old boy pulled a gun on Pearsall during an attempted robbery, a struggle ensued, and both Pearsall and the boy were shot with the boy’s gun. Charges are pending against the boy in juvenile court.

The 49ers drafted Pearsall with the 31st overall pick. He had been expected to get significant playing time as a rookie, although he missed much of training camp and the preseason with a shoulder injury that he had previously had in college.

Pearsall will miss games against the Jets, Vikings, Rams and Patriots. He would be eligible to return for the 49ers’ fifth game, on October 6 against the Cardinals.