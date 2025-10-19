Rico Dowdle can become third player with 200 or more yards from scrimmage in three straight games

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is on the brink of NFL history.

With 230-plus yards from scrimmage in each of his last two games, Dowdle can become the third player in NFL history with 200 or more yards from scrimmage in three straight regular-season games.

Via NBC Sports research, Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did it in 2014, and Bears running back Walter Payton accomplished it in 1977.

Dowdle also can be the first player since Vikings running back Adrian Peterson to have 150 or more rushing yards in three straight games. Peterson did it in 2012, his MVP season.

Of course, the return of starting running back Chuba Hubbard could complicate Dowdle’s effort. Especially since the Panthers have made a much greater investment in Hubbard with a four-year, $33.2 million deal. Dowdle, perhaps the bargain of the year, is playing on a one-year, $2.75 million deal.