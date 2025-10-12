Rico Dowdle carries Panthers to 30-27 upset of the Cowboys

Rico Dowdle warned the Cowboys, who joked about his “buckle up” comment after he rushed for more than 200 yards last week. The running back, who signed with Carolina this offseason after Dallas let him walk in free agency, rushed for 183 yards, had 56 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.

The Panthers upset the Cowboys 30-27 on a last-play field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Carolina is now 3-3, while Dallas fell to 2-3-1.

Cowboys fans were giddy after a tie with the Packers two weeks ago and a decisive victory over the Jets last week. It was fool’s gold.

The Panthers proved the better team on Sunday, outgaining the Cowboys 410 to 292. They held Javonte Williams, who they signed to replace Dowdle, to 29 yards on 13 carries and forced a three-and-out by the Cowboys the last time Dallas saw the ball.

Meanwhile, Dowdle dominated the Dallas defense with a career-high 30 carries and is a candidate to win a second consecutive NFC offensive player of the week award. He is only the fifth player in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 200 scrimmage yards.

Bryce Young completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that wasn’t his fault. Tetairoa McMillan had three catches for 29 yards and his first two career touchdowns.

Dak Prescott continued to play like one of the top players in the league, but it wasn’t enough. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. George Pickens caught nine passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, and Jake Ferguson contributed three catches for 33 yards and a score.