Rico Dowdle expects a bigger role in Cowboys’ offense this season

  
Published August 29, 2024 11:33 AM

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle thinks he’s due for a bigger role in the offense this season.

A year ago, Dowdle was the backup to Tony Pollard and finished the season with 89 carries for 361 yards. This year, as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott, Dowdle sees more of a committee role.

“I think so for sure, with the way things have went out there, practice and things like that. I think I definitely should get a bigger role this year. And I’m looking forward to it,” Dowdle said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Dowdle said the signing of Dalvin Cook to the Cowboys’ practice squad doesn’t motivate him because he doesn’t see Cook as competition for carries.

“It’s not any extra motivation. I have two kids. That’s all the motivation I need,” Dowdle said. “It’s nice having a guy like Dalvin come in. Zeke and [Cook] have been to the Pro Bowl. A lot of experience with those guys. Just take it all in and just go out there and continue to do what I do.”

Dowdle becomes a free agent in March, and that should be plenty of motivation to show the Cowboys, or some other team, that he’s a running back who can carry a significant workload.