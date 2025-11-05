 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rico Dowdle misses practice with a quad injury

  
Published November 5, 2025 02:46 PM

The NFC’s leading rusher did not practice on Wednesday.

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was held out due to a quad injury. Dowdle is coming off a 25-carry, 130-yard game in last Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Packers and has 735 yards on 131 carries this season.

Head coach Dave Canales said at his press conference that the team is trying to be smart so that Dowdle will be in good shape for their Week 10 game against the Saints.

Guard Chandler Zavala was also out of practice. He returned from a knee injury against the Packers, but left the game after hurting his elbow.

Left guard Damien Lewis (oblique) and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle) were full participants. Safety Lathan Ransom (illness) was the only player listed as a limited participant.