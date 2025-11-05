Rico Dowdle misses practice with a quad injury

The NFC’s leading rusher did not practice on Wednesday.

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was held out due to a quad injury. Dowdle is coming off a 25-carry, 130-yard game in last Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Packers and has 735 yards on 131 carries this season.

Head coach Dave Canales said at his press conference that the team is trying to be smart so that Dowdle will be in good shape for their Week 10 game against the Saints.

Guard Chandler Zavala was also out of practice. He returned from a knee injury against the Packers, but left the game after hurting his elbow.

Left guard Damien Lewis (oblique) and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle) were full participants. Safety Lathan Ransom (illness) was the only player listed as a limited participant.