Rico Dowdle on splitting carries with Chuba Hubbard: We got the win, so it worked

The Panthers still consider Chuba Hubbard their starting running back, even though when Hubbard had to miss two games with a calf injury, Rico Dowdle ran wild, totaling 289 rushing yards and 84 receiving yards in those two games. Dowdle says he’s fine with any role in the offense, as long as the Panthers keep winning.

When Hubbard returned Sunday against the Jets, he also returned to the starting lineup, although Dowdle ended up splitting time with Hubbard and actually getting more touches.

“We knew we were gonna rotate every series, we were gonna switch up,” Dowdle said after the game. “Going into the game, coach had told us early on in the week. And I think it worked out. We got the win, so it worked.”

Dowdle played much better than Hubbard on Sunday: Dowdle carried 17 times for 79 yards, while Hubbard carried 14 times for 31 yards. The Panthers won 13-6.

“Like I said, we can win in all kinds of ways, that’s what we were saying in the huddle at the end of it,” Dowdle said. “That it was an ugly grind out win, but a win is a win, and we can win in multiple ways.”

For the season, Dowdle has more than twice as many yards as Hubbard and is averaging two more yards per carry. It’s hard to see how the Panthers can justify continuing to start Hubbard over Dowdle, but with the Panthers on a three-game winning streak, Dowdle has no complaints.