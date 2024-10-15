 Skip navigation
Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillian bumped up to full practice participation

  
Published October 15, 2024 06:55 PM

The Broncos upgraded the practice participation level of two cornerbacks on Tuesday’s injury report.

Riley Moss (hip) and Ja’Quan McMillian (ankle) were both bumped up to full participation. The Broncos only held a walkthrough, so both listings are an estimation of what they would have done in a full practice setting.

Having Moss and McMillian available will be significant for the Broncos because Pat Surtain II remains in the concussion protocol. The quick turnaround to Thursday night makes him unlikely to be in the lineup against the Saints.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis (ankle) and linebacker Justin Strnad (ribs) were full participants for the second straight day. Tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle), tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), and linebacker Baron Browning (foot) were all listed as limited. McGlinchey and Browning were designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday.