Riley Patterson signs exclusive rights free agent tender

The Jaguars will retain their kicker for 2023.

Riley Patterson signed his one-year tender as an exclusive rights free agent Thursday.

He joined the Jaguars when they claimed him off waivers from the Lions before Week 1 in 2022.

Patterson, 23, made 30-of-35 (85.7 percent) field goals while making 36 of 37 extra points. He had the 36-yard, game-winning kick against the Chargers in the wild card Card round of the playoffs.

Patterson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent time with the Patriots and Lions, kicking in seven games for Detroit in 2021. He was 13-of-14 on field goals and made all 16 PATs with the Lions.