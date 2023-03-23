Riley Patterson signs exclusive rights free agent tender

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Riley Patterson signs exclusive rights free agent tender

  
Published March 23, 2023 05:54 PM
nbc_pft_stroud_230323
March 23, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain the delicate balance for the Panthers’ evaluation process when it comes to deciding the No. 1 draft pick and discuss takeaways from C.J. Stroud at Pro Day.

The Jaguars will retain their kicker for 2023.

Riley Patterson signed his one-year tender as an exclusive rights free agent Thursday.

He joined the Jaguars when they claimed him off waivers from the Lions before Week 1 in 2022.

Patterson, 23, made 30-of-35 (85.7 percent) field goals while making 36 of 37 extra points. He had the 36-yard, game-winning kick against the Chargers in the wild card Card round of the playoffs.

Patterson signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent time with the Patriots and Lions, kicking in seven games for Detroit in 2021. He was 13-of-14 on field goals and made all 16 PATs with the Lions.