Rob Ryan takes assistant coaching job at USC

  
Published January 18, 2025 01:37 PM

At a time when Rex Ryan hopes to become the head coach of the NYJ (again), his fraternal twin has taken a job at USC.

The Trojans have announced that Rob Ryan is the next assistant head coach/linebackers coach.

He last coached at the college level in 1999, at Oklahoma State. Most recently, he spent the last three season with the Raiders as a senior defensive assistant.

Rob joined Bill Belichick with the Patriots in 2000. He served as linebackers coach for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning seasons.

Some believed Rex would hire him, if Rex gets the job in New York. It’s still possible, if Rob slow-plays signing the USC contract.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. After being fired as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys following the 2012 season, Rob agreed to become defensive coordinator of the Rams before changing his mind and becoming the new defensive coordinator of the Saints.