Robbie Chosen released, Brandon Aiyuk to PUP as 49ers reach 53 players

  
Published August 26, 2025 07:13 PM

The 49ers made a number of moves involving wide receivers on their way to the 53-man roster limit on Tuesday.

As expected, they moved Brandon Aiyuk to the reserve version of the physically unable to perform list. That makes him ineligible to play in the first four games as he continues to recover from last year’s torn ACL.

The 49ers also released Robbie Chosen, Russell Gage, Isaiah Hodgins, and Malik Taylor. They waived Junior Bergen and Terique Owens while placing Demarcus Robinson on the suspended list. Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins made the 53-man roster, but Jennings, Cowing, and Watkins have all been dealing with injuries so more moves are likely coming at the position.

Offensive lineman Michael Dunn, defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin, defensive lineman Trevis Gipson, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, cornerback Fabian Moreau, punter Thomas Morstead, linebacker Curtis Robinson, linebacker Chazz Surratt, and running back Jeff Wilson were released. Linebacker Stone Blanton, defensive lineman William Bradley-King, defensive back Derrick Canteen, cornerback Dallis Flowers, linebacker Jalen Graham, safety Jaylen Mahoney, offensive lineman Drake Nugent, defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez, tight end Brayden Willis, and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj were placed on waivers.

Edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos was activated from the PUP list, but safety Malik Mustapha joins Aiyuk on the reserve/PUP list. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke is on the non-football injury list and defensive lineman Kevin Givens can return from injured reserve after four games. Cornerback Jakob Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve.