 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_belichick_251106.jpg
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_251106.jpg
The challenges of balancing relationships as media

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_belichick_251106.jpg
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_251106.jpg
The challenges of balancing relationships as media

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Kraft among contributor semifinalists for 2026 election to Pro Football Hall of Fame

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:34 AM

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a finalist for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 and his boss in New England could also enter the Hall next year.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of nine semifinalists in the contributor category. Kraft also reached this point in the selection process last year, but Ralph Hay, who owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922, was selected by the contributor blue-ribbon committee as the finalist.

Hay did not get voted in by the full selection committee and returns as a semifinalist along with former Oilers/Titans owner Bud Adams, longtime NFL personnel executive Frank Kilroy, Steelers executive Art Rooney Jr., and former Elias Sports Bureau owner Seymour Siwoff. The other semifinalists are longtime television executive Roone Arledge, longtime NFL coach Clark Shaughnessy, and longtime NFL executive Buddy Young.

The contributor blue-ribbon committee will meet next week to select this year’s finalist.