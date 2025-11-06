Robert Kraft among contributor semifinalists for 2026 election to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a finalist for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026 and his boss in New England could also enter the Hall next year.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of nine semifinalists in the contributor category. Kraft also reached this point in the selection process last year, but Ralph Hay, who owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922, was selected by the contributor blue-ribbon committee as the finalist.

Hay did not get voted in by the full selection committee and returns as a semifinalist along with former Oilers/Titans owner Bud Adams, longtime NFL personnel executive Frank Kilroy, Steelers executive Art Rooney Jr., and former Elias Sports Bureau owner Seymour Siwoff. The other semifinalists are longtime television executive Roone Arledge, longtime NFL coach Clark Shaughnessy, and longtime NFL executive Buddy Young.

The contributor blue-ribbon committee will meet next week to select this year’s finalist.