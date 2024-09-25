Robert Kraft buys a signed Tom Brady rookie card for $120,000, at auction

From time to time, rare items of Tom Brady memorabilia become available for auction. On Tuesday, a man who knows Brady well won an item in the latest auction of Brady trading cards.

Via Travis Anderson of the Boston Globe, Patriots owner Robert Kraft won the rights to a rookie card signed by Brady for $120,000 at a Sotheby’s auction.

The card was sent to the auction house by Brady himself. Brady was present as Kraft closed the deal, sitting to Kraft’s right

Four Brady cards were sold at the auction, for a total of $813,600.

Brady, a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2000, spent 20 years in New England. He helped the franchise get to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them.