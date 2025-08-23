 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Porcher to join Pride of the Lions

  
Published August 23, 2025 05:37 PM

Lions defensive end Robert Porcher was one of the best pass rushers of his day. He’ll be getting his due from the franchise next month.

Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, he’ll be added to the franchise’s “Pride of the Lions” wall of honor before the September 14 home opener against the Bears.

Porcher attended a joint practice this week against the Texans. Former teammates Chris Spielman, Jason Hanson, and Herman Moore surprised Porcher with the news.

A first round pick from South Carolina State, Porcher spent 12 seasons with the Lions, from 1992 through 2003.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Porcher holds the franchise’s all-time record with 95.5 career sacks. He led the team in sacks in eight different seasons.

Porcher will become the 22nd member of the franchise’s group that recognizes a career of overall greatness.