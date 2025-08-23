Robert Porcher to join Pride of the Lions

Lions defensive end Robert Porcher was one of the best pass rushers of his day. He’ll be getting his due from the franchise next month.

Via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, he’ll be added to the franchise’s “Pride of the Lions” wall of honor before the September 14 home opener against the Bears.

Porcher attended a joint practice this week against the Texans. Former teammates Chris Spielman, Jason Hanson, and Herman Moore surprised Porcher with the news.

A first round pick from South Carolina State, Porcher spent 12 seasons with the Lions, from 1992 through 2003.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Porcher holds the franchise’s all-time record with 95.5 career sacks. He led the team in sacks in eight different seasons.

Porcher will become the 22nd member of the franchise’s group that recognizes a career of overall greatness.