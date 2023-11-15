Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will play when he wants to play

When will Aaron Rodgers play again? Basically, whenever he wants to.

On Wednesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh addressed the question of his starting quarterback returning to action in 2023.

“Aaron’s a big boy, a grown man, and no one’s going to know Aaron’s body like Aaron knows his body,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “And if he feels after all the doctors clear him -- I’m sure there’s a million of them, I have no idea -- but if Aaron says he wants to play, he’s going to play.”

It’s still unclear when Rodgers, who tore an Achilles tendon on September 11, would be able to return. He has suggested mid-December.

“I would imagine he’s going to want to acclimate to the meetings and reconnect himself,” Saleh said Wednesday. “There’s been a lot of changes to the system since he’s been out, and just trying to figure things out with the guys that we have.

“I have an admiration for him. We’re very young on the offensive side of the ball and his veteran presence is always welcome. [He’ll be able to] just get himself back in the building, get reacclimated around his teammates, re-involved in meetings. Then whenever his clock starts, it starts -- if he’s able.”

As recently explained here, the latest date to return to play likely would be Week 15, against the Commanders. And the Jets would have to be 7-7 or 8-6 to make a return worth the risk of further injury.

Currently, the Jets are 4-5. If they lose each of the next two games (at Buffalo on Sunday and vs. the Dolphins on Black Friday), it could be time to think not about getting Rodgers ready for a playoff run, but about getting him ready for the 2024 offseason program.