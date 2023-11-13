When will Aaron Rodgers return? Perhaps not until OTAs

The chatter about a potential Aaron Rodgers return during the 2023 campaign continues. No one knows when or if he’ll return this season.

A source positioned to make informed estimates on the situation believes the most likely return for Rodgers, at this point, will be the start of OTAs in 2024.

For Rodgers to come back in 2023, it likely would have to happen by Week 15 at the latest, against the Commanders. And the Jets would have to be 7-7 or 8-6 at that point, since 10 games likely will be needed to get to the postseason.

That’s why tonight’s game is so important. With the Bills and Dolphins on deck, the Jets need to get to 5-4 — and not fall to 4-5.