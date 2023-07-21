Robert Saleh: Breece Hall looks strong and is in really good shape

The Jets may or may not be in the market for free-agent running back Dalvin Cook.

But one of the running backs already on the roster is apparently making solid progress as he returns from injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after Thursday’s training camp practice that second-year RB Breece Hall “looks really good” in his recovery from a torn ACL.

“Someone gave me a little whisper that he hit 23 [mph] on his GPS, so he looks really good,” Saleh said in his press conference. “He looks strong, he’s in really good shape. Obviously, we’re going to do good by him and make sure that we slow play it, but he’s in really good shape.”

As for when Hall might be cleared, Saleh said, “When he’s ready, he’s ready.”

“The one thing with these ACLs, you don’t want to go too quick, but at the same time, you don’t want to go too slow, so there’s a balancing act,” Saleh said. “Trust our trainers, trust our doctors, and as of now, knock on wood, things are going really well.”

Saleh added that the club wants to see Hall run, cut, and change direction properly before he’ll be declared ready for action.

Before tearing his ACL last season, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The 2022 second-round pick out of Iowa State also had 19 receptions for 218 yards with a touchdown as a rookie.