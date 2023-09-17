Robert Saleh: Garrett Wilson had the wind knocked out of him

It looks like Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson avoided a serious injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Wilson left the game and went to be evaluated in the sideline medical tent before heading back to the locker room. It was late in a lopsided loss, so there wasn’t much reason for Wilson to return and head coach Robert Saleh said there was nothing major wrong with Wilson during his postgame press conference.

“He had the wind knocked out of him,” Saleh said.

Wilson scored his second touchdown of the season on a 68-yard pass from Zach Wilson in the first half. He finished with two catches for 83 yards.