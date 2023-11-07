Robert Saleh: Lazy to just blame Zach Wilson, this is a collective issue

Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s message after Monday night’s 27-6 thrashing by the Chargers was that the issues with the team’s offense didn’t begin and end with quarterback Zach Wilson and he didn’t change his tune after reflecting on the result.

Saleh said at his Tuesday press conference that Wilson “has a lot of things he has to improve on” and called it “lazy” to blame Wilson for everything that contributed to the offense’s dismal performance. Given that view of the team’s current predicament, Saleh said he’s not considering calling Trevor Siemian up to the active roster or anything else that would open the door to a change at quarterback.

“It would be one thing if it was just him,” Saleh said, via SNY. “It is the easy thing to do, him and the play caller are the two most visible things so when things aren’t good it’s easy to blame them. It’s easy to blame the people who are most visible to the camera. . . . If it was just him, that would be worth discussing but this is a collective issue.”

Saleh’s not wrong about there being plenty of blame to spread around after a night when the Jets turned the ball over, dropped passes, and committed penalties to help hand the game to the Chargers. After eight offensive touchdowns in eight games, though, it’s fair to wonder if the Jets have anyone on hand who will be able to actually point things in the direction needed to avoid ending a 13th straight season without a playoff berth.