Robert Saleh remains in play for multiple head-coaching jobs

Yes, former Jets coach Robert Saleh will be returning to the 49ers as defensive coordinator. But the dust won’t fully settle until the head-coaching jobs for which he’s under consideration are filled.

Although he canceled his flight to Jacksonville after all signs pointed to Liam Coen, Saleh remains in play for the head-coaching openings in Las Vegas and Dallas. He has interviewed for both jobs.

That said, the Cowboys reportedly are focused on Brian Schottenheimer. In Las Vegas, the rumor mill has been pointing to Pete Carroll. But until both jobs are filled, Saleh remains in play.

If, in the end, others are hired by the Cowboys and Raiders, Saleh will be back in the job that positioned him to become the head coach of the Jets.