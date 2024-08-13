 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Saleh: We’ll embrace Haason Reddick with open arms when he’s ready to join us

  
Published August 13, 2024 01:14 PM

The Jets responded to edge rusher Haason Reddick’s trade request on Monday by saying that they will not honor it and that they expect him to join the team at training camp because he is under contract.

Reddick was acquired in a trade with the Eagles this offseason after trying for a new deal in Philly, but the Jets reportedly expected Reddick to report to camp and play under his existing deal. That hasn’t happened, but head coach Robert Saleh echoed General Manager Joe Douglas’s statement from Monday by saying that the team expects Reddick to be a member of the team.

“It’s not frustrating because I don’t have control over it,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Like I said, we’re excited about our group. Still looking forward for him to get here when he’s ready and, when he’s ready, we’re gonna embrace him with open arms.”

Saleh said he has spoken to Reddick, although he didn’t specify how recently any of those conversations have taken place so there’s no word on how the Jets’ response might have landed with the pass rusher.