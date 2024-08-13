Robert Saleh: We’ll embrace Haason Reddick with open arms when he’s ready to join us

The Jets responded to edge rusher Haason Reddick’s trade request on Monday by saying that they will not honor it and that they expect him to join the team at training camp because he is under contract.

Reddick was acquired in a trade with the Eagles this offseason after trying for a new deal in Philly, but the Jets reportedly expected Reddick to report to camp and play under his existing deal. That hasn’t happened, but head coach Robert Saleh echoed General Manager Joe Douglas’s statement from Monday by saying that the team expects Reddick to be a member of the team.

“It’s not frustrating because I don’t have control over it,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Like I said, we’re excited about our group. Still looking forward for him to get here when he’s ready and, when he’s ready, we’re gonna embrace him with open arms.”

Saleh said he has spoken to Reddick, although he didn’t specify how recently any of those conversations have taken place so there’s no word on how the Jets’ response might have landed with the pass rusher.