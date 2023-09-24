Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson gives us the best chance to win

Prior to Sunday’s games, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Jets rebuffed advances from Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury and it doesn’t appear that Sunday’s loss to the Patriots will lead the team to rethink that decision.

Zach Wilson was 18-of-36 for 157 yards and the Jets went 2-of-14 on third downs in a 15-10 home loss to the Patriots that drops them to 1-2 on the season. Saleh didn’t address Glazer’s report during his postgame press conference, but made it clear that he will be sticking with Wilson.

“Right now, he’s who gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh said.

Saleh also said that he is not “worried about the locker room” by opting to stick with Wilson in the face of mounting evidence that he can’t consistently move the team on offense. The MetLife Stadium crowd did plenty of booing on Sunday, so the same probably can’t be said of the team’s fanbase.