Robert Tonyan out with back injury, Vikings hope he’s back for preseason games

  
Published August 2, 2024 03:37 PM

The Vikings have been practicing without T.J. Hockenson at training camp and another tight end is now dealing with an injury as well.

Robert Tonyan left Thursday’s practice on a cart and head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update on his condition on Friday.

“I know he was carted off,” O’Connell said. “It was a back spasm-type issue. He’s going to be working through a lower back thing. We hope to get him back soon. He’ll be out today, we’ll see how that goes in the next few days, how he kind of turns over. We want to give him — Especially with the preseason games in the not too distant future, we want to make sure we get him to a good place so he can take part in those.”

Tonyan signed with the Vikings this offseason. He had 11 catches for 112 yards while playing every game for the Bears last season.

Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Sammis Reyes, Trey Knox, and N’Keal Harry are also vying for tight end roles in Minnesota.