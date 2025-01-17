 Skip navigation
Robyn Glaser, one of Patriots’ highest-ranking executives, plans to resign after 18 seasons

  
Published January 17, 2025 05:08 PM

Patriots executive vice president of football business Robyn Glaser plans to resign after 18 seasons, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. Glaser is one of the team’s highest-ranking executives.

She will continue in her post until mid-February as the franchise transitions from Jerod Mayo to Mike Vrabel.

Glaser initially joined the Patriots as a senior adviser to ownership and club counsel in 2007 during the NFL’s “Spygate” investigation of the team. The Patriots ended up losing a first-round draft pick in 2008.

Glaser became vice president in 2011, senior vice president in 2018 and senior vice president, business affairs and chief administrative officer of football in 2022. In 2025, she added the responsibility of senior adviser to Mayo.

She was a global senior vice president at EMI Recorded Music before joining the Patriots.