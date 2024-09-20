Rodney Harrison joins Friday’s PFT Live, starting tomorrow

Bill Belichick’s favorite player will become a Friday fixture on PFT Live.

Starting tomorrow, former NFL safety Rodney Harrison will join me for the first hour of the morning show on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. We’ll unpack the Thursday game and focus on some of the biggest storylines heading into the Sunday slate.

The second hour of the Friday show will consist of the #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned joint picks podcast.

Rodney joined NBC Sports the same year the PFT partnership started — 2009. He contributes to Football Night in America and the post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final, from the game site each week.

It’s the latest tweak to the in-season lineup that now includes a broader variety of co-hosts. Every Monday, it’s Simms. On Tuesdays, it’s Devin McCourty. Michael Holley has joined the family as well, with Myles Simmons and Charean Williams in the mix. On some days, I’ll fly solo with a handful of guests.

PFT Live first launched as a digital lunch-hour show in January 2011. It became a three-hour radio show with a digital component for hour one in 2015, and it shifted to a morning production the day after Super Bowl 50. A simulcast on NBCSN eventually became a two-hour Peacock and SiriusXM show, which also is broadcast most evenings by Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Every show is available as a podcast, with clips posted on YouTube and embedded in the many daily posts at PFT.

It’s loose and unscripted and organic and authentic, with no forced debates or filler. It’s just a conversation between a couple of friends about football, on which the audience is encouraged to eavesdrop. At its best, the back-and-forth unlocks discussions from which unique insights might naturally emerge.