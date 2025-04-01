Roger Goodell: Banning pushing and pulling players beyond the tush push makes sense

The NFL did not ban the tush push at the league meeting today, but it might soon ban all plays in which players get pushed and pulled by other players.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a broader discussion will take place on making it illegal to push players, and more strictly enforcing the existing rule against pulling players, before the next league meeting.

“I think that makes a lot of sense in many ways because that expands it beyond that single play,” Goodell said. “There are a lot of plays where you see people pushing or pulling somebody that are not in the tush push formation that I think do have an increased risk of injury. So I think the Committee will look at that and come back in May with some proposals.”

A broader rule change that applies to other plays may be more palatable because it wouldn’t seem like singling out the Eagles just because they do the tush push so much better than any other team. But it would still be bad news for the Eagles if a broader rule takes the tush push out of the NFL.