 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roger Goodell: Flopping and fake injuries aren’t a big issue but NFL could look at it

  
Published February 3, 2025 04:50 PM

Should players who flop to try to draw a penalty be flagged themselves? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league could consider it, but doesn’t view flopping as a major problem.

“It depends a little on what your definition of flopping is,” Goodell said.

Goodell did acknowledge that there have been discussions of players trying to draw a flag, as well as players faking injuries to stop the clock, but he downplayed how often that happens in the NFL.

“That has not been a significant issue for us. The competition committee has talked about that in the past. They probably could talk about it in the future,” Goodell said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged after the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Texans that he had tried to draw a flag on one play and shouldn’t have done that, and incidents like that have drawn plenty of complaints from fans. Flops and fake injuries are an issue the NFL should take seriously, even if the league doesn’t think it happens often.