Roger Goodell: Flopping and fake injuries aren’t a big issue but NFL could look at it

Should players who flop to try to draw a penalty be flagged themselves? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league could consider it, but doesn’t view flopping as a major problem.

“It depends a little on what your definition of flopping is,” Goodell said.

Goodell did acknowledge that there have been discussions of players trying to draw a flag, as well as players faking injuries to stop the clock, but he downplayed how often that happens in the NFL.

“That has not been a significant issue for us. The competition committee has talked about that in the past. They probably could talk about it in the future,” Goodell said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged after the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Texans that he had tried to draw a flag on one play and shouldn’t have done that, and incidents like that have drawn plenty of complaints from fans. Flops and fake injuries are an issue the NFL should take seriously, even if the league doesn’t think it happens often.