Patrick Mahomes on trying to draw a flag: “I probably shouldn’t have done that”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drew two questionable 15-yard penalties during Saturday’s win over the Texans, but his attempt to draw a third by slowing down near the sideline and then falling to the ground as soon as he was touched was not successful.

Mahomes acknowledged in an interview with Carrington Harrison of 96.5 The Fan that the officials were correct not to throw a flag on that play, and he shouldn’t have attempted to draw a penalty in that way.

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” Mahomes said. “The refs saw it and it didn’t get a flag. I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Still, Mahomes says complaints about the officiating are overblown.

“I’ve learned that no matter what happens during the game, something is going to come out about it if you win, if you continue to win,” Mahomes said. “I don’t really pay attention to it. Obviously, I’ve been on both sides of it as far as how I’ve felt that calls were made. But at the end of the day, those guys are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game and that’s what decides the outcome. Obviously, there was a call here and there that people didn’t agree with, but at the same time I think there were a lot of other plays that decided the outcome of that football game.”

There’s a perception among many NFL fans that Mahomes and the Chiefs get favorable treatment from the officials, and that will make the officiating closely scrutinized when the Chiefs meet the Bills on Sunday, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.