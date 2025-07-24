Maxwell Hairston on sexual assault lawsuit: I want the truth out there

Bills first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston spoke to reporters at Bills training camp for the first time since he was sued by a woman who accused him of sexual assault four years ago, when they were both students at Kentucky.

“This is something I’ve been dealing with since I was 17,” Hairston said. “It’s been four years now, and I went through this whole process with the police, they went through a thorough investigation, and I was exonerated from that. The University of Kentucky did a thorough investigation, I was exonerated from that as well. And I volunteered to do multiple polygraphs because I was determined to get my truth out there, because I had nothing to hide. I was an open book. I have two sisters that I love dearly, and I respect all females. I was just determined to get my truth out there. Like I said, I was an open book, and I was exonerated from both of those and just got to stay strong. But I’m confident that my truth will be out there and like I said I’m an open book.”

Hairston said the Bills asked him about it before the draft and he answered all their questions because he has nothing to hide.

“The Bills have been by my side from the start because they did their own thorough investigation,” Hairston said. “The people that know the truth know, and those are the people I’m sticking by and they’re sticking by me.”

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane believes Hairston was falsely accused, and the Bills have said they will stand by Hairston.