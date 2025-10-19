 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell gets “a lot” of complaints on Sundays

  
Published October 19, 2025 01:31 PM

The man whose name is on every football stays busy every football Sunday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked on the Fitz & Whit podcast, via Sports Business Journal, about the number of text messages he receives on Sundays.

A lot,” Goodell said. “You know they’re coming, and I usually send a few myself. . . . The inputs are important. Some of them are funny, some of them will piss me off, too, but that’s OK. That’s the way it works.”

Goodell added that his staff “hates it” when he’s watching games at home. “I’m sitting with my pad writing down notes the whole time about things I see, things I want to see, things we can do better,” Goodell said.

He said that, every Monday, the league office discusses “every play that I would call controversial or significant” from the games, in an effort to identify how they can improve things in the future.

It’s the right way to do things. Of course, full-time officials and a full embrace of the sky-judge would be nice, too. Hopefully, things eventually will move in that direction.