 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cartertalk_250205.jpg
Carter misses media availability due to illness
nbc_pft_gurleyinterview_250205.jpg
Gurley ‘not surprised’ at Goff’s success in DET
nbc_pft_johnrandle_250205.jpg
Randle reveals how he got info for trash talking

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Roger Goodell on spotting the ball: I think that technology will exist in the future

  
Published February 5, 2025 05:56 AM

Just days after an NFL executive claimed that technology can’t be used to spot the ball, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that some day, it will.

Asked about controversial spots including the fourth down attempt by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the AFC Championship Game, Goodell said that right now there are limitations on how much technology can do and that technological advances aren’t as useful in football as in other sports for a variety of reasons, including the shape of the ball.

But Goodell then said he thinks that some day, the league will be able to implement enhanced technology to get calls right.

“I do think that technology will exist some time in the future,” Goodell said.

The question, then, is whether the NFL will just wait around and hope someone invents that technology, or whether the NFL will make a significant investment of its own in the necessary research and investment to improve its officiating. The NFL shouldn’t just be hoping for that technology to be developed. The NFL should be hiring the people and spending the money to develop that technology itself.