Rome Odunze “absolutely chasing” Puka Nacua’s rookie receiving records

DJ Moore said this ofseason that he and the other Bears wide receivers will be racing to be the first to get to 1,000 receiving yards this season, but one of his teammates has no intention of stopping there.

First-round pick Rome Odunze is aiming for at least 1,487 yards during his rookie season. That’s one more yard that Rams wideout Puka Nacua gained while setting the rookie record last season and Odunze said he has his sights set on Nacua — who also set the record for catches by a rookie — as he heads toward the regular season.

“That rookie season record, I’m absolutely chasing that,” Odunze said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Of course, [I’m] chasing those records and that’s important. I’ll hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. If I have my name on some of those records, that’s just one facet of doing so.”

The presence of Moore and Keenan Allen would seem to work against Odunze getting the ball often enough to surpass Nacua’s production from last season, but heavy attention on the veterans should open the door for the rookie to make a strong impression in his first season.