 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_nfllogos_240613.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze “absolutely chasing” Puka Nacua’s rookie receiving records

  
Published June 13, 2024 09:59 AM

DJ Moore said this ofseason that he and the other Bears wide receivers will be racing to be the first to get to 1,000 receiving yards this season, but one of his teammates has no intention of stopping there.

First-round pick Rome Odunze is aiming for at least 1,487 yards during his rookie season. That’s one more yard that Rams wideout Puka Nacua gained while setting the rookie record last season and Odunze said he has his sights set on Nacua — who also set the record for catches by a rookie — as he heads toward the regular season.

“That rookie season record, I’m absolutely chasing that,” Odunze said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Of course, [I’m] chasing those records and that’s important. I’ll hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. If I have my name on some of those records, that’s just one facet of doing so.”

The presence of Moore and Keenan Allen would seem to work against Odunze getting the ball often enough to surpass Nacua’s production from last season, but heavy attention on the veterans should open the door for the rookie to make a strong impression in his first season.