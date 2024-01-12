Rome Odunze declares for NFL draft

Wide receiver Rome Odunze decided to return to Washington rather than enter the draft last year, but he won’t be doing the same thing this year.

Odunze announced his plans to enter the professional ranks on Friday. Odunze had 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns to help Washington to the college football title game in his final collegiate season.

“I think this has been something that’s been brewing for a long time,” Odunze said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “Not just the last week or so. I wanted to do whatever I could this season and give it one last ride.”

Odunze is viewed as one of the top wide receivers in this year’s class and often ranks behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class. Others have LSU’s Malik Nabers in that spot, but both should be early picks come April.