 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze hopes to add “a few thousand” to Bears receiving yards record

  
Published April 26, 2024 05:28 PM

The Bears have not been known as an explosive passing team for the majority of their existence and their career record for receiving yards reflects that lack of firepower.

Johnny Morris last played for the team in 1967 and his 5,059 yards still rank at the top of the list in franchise history. That news came as a surprise to the newest member of the team’s receiving corps on Friday.

First-round pick Rome Odunze guessed that Brandon Marshall held the record during an appearance on 670 The Score and was told it was Morris and the amount, which led him to set one of his first goals since entering the professional ranks.

“Hey man, well, I’ll hope I’ll go break that record and add a few thousand to that,” Odunze said. “We’ll go get after it. I think we’ve got some offensive power to do some big things over here. Five thousand is the goal then — let’s get after it.”

Odunze is joining a receiver group that also includes DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, so there should not be much reason for fellow first-rounder Caleb Williams to flood him with targets right out of the gate. If all develops as planned in Chicago, though, Odunze should make a serious run at Morris’s milestone before his rookie deal is over.