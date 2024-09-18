 Skip navigation
Rome Odunze limited in Wednesday practice

  
Published September 18, 2024 05:06 PM

While Bears veteran receiver Keenan Allen remains out of practice with a heel injury, rookie Rome Odunze was able to get on the field for the first practice of the week.

Odunze (knee) was limited on Wednesday. While he suffered the injury during the Week 1 win over Tennessee, he was able to play Week 2 against Houston. Playing 94 percent of the offensive snaps, the first-round pick caught two passes on five targets for 33 yards.

Defensive lineman Montez Sweat (elbow), offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (quad), defensive line Andrew Billings (groin), offensive lineman Nate Davis (groin), and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (foot) were also limited.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (thigh), and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) all did not participate.