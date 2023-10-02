Ron Rivera: I didn’t go for two because our offense was gassed

The Commanders scored a touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday that cut the Eagles’ lead to 31-30. Ron Rivera could have tried a two-point conversion to win the game 32-31, but he settled for an extra point, and the Commanders lost 34-31 in overtime.

After the game, Rivera stood by his decision, saying that his offense was exhausted after a long drive, and he worried about their ability to pull off the two-point conversion.

“Those guys, they were gassed. They really were. It was a long-ass drive, they were hurrying, they were hustling. I really thought we had the chance, and that’s too bad,” Rivera said.

Generally speaking, a two-point conversion is about a 50-50 shot, and winning a game in overtime is also about a 50-50 shot. So you can make a case for either option. But after the Commanders’ offense had played so well to bring the game within a point, it would have been a lot of fun to see them stay on the field for one more play and try to score two points.