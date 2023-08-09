Ron Rivera: I told Eric Bieniemy I put my foot in my mouth

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera opened Wednesday’s press conference with a prepared statement regarding comments he made about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy the day before.

Rivera said on Tuesday that some offensive players “struggle with certain things” Bieniemy has been doing since being hired this offseason and that they were “a little concerned” with Bieniemy’s level of intensity. Rivera contrasted that style with the one employed by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and said that Del Rio’s head coaching experience might account for that stylistic difference.

On Wednesday, Rivera said he loves “the overall message” that Bieniemy has sent to players and boiled it down to “we have to learn to be comfortable when we’re uncomfortable.” He added that his comments about Del Rio were not meant to suggest one way is better than another and referenced playing for Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan to illustrate that point. Rivera also said that he and Bieniemy had a conversation to clear the air.

“I basically told him I put my foot in my mouth,” Rivera said. “I think what I said wasn’t as clear as it needed to be. I think the understanding of it is just the fact that I think everybody’s making, in my opinion, a little bit more than needs to be made of this.”

Rivera said he thinks Bieniemy’s approach is bearing fruit for the offense and said the last few practices have been the best of the team’s training camp. That on-field work will be the ultimate evaluation of Bieniemy, Rivera, and everyone else on a Commanders coaching staff that is trying to show new ownership that they are the right people for their jobs.